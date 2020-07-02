WHO documents over 176,000 cases of COVID-19 globally in past 24 hours

GENEVA, July 3. /TASS/. Over 176,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on July 2, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 10.53 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Thursday evening.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on July 2, as many as 10,533,779 novel coronavirus cases and 512,842 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 176,102 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 4,787.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the global state authorities.

South and North America account for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 5,317,792. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 99,202 and the number of deaths - by 3,022 and reached 252,340.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Europe amounts to 2,747,810 and the number of fatalities is 198,405. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 19,736 and the number of deaths - by 531.

The East Mediterranean region has 1,096,565 cases and 25,517 fatalities as of July 2. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 19,139 and the number of deaths - by 547.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was reported in the United States (2,616,949), Brazil (1,402,041), Russia (661,165), India (604,641), the United Kingdom (313,487), Peru (285,213), Chile (282,043), Spain (249,659), Italy (240,760), and Iran (230,211).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.