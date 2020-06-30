Toyota provides 29 cars to Russian hospitals

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Japan’s companies provided automobiles and clothing for hospitals and organized production of protective aids at its plants within the framework of helping Russia to curb the coronavirus, Japanese Ambassador to Moscow Toyohisa Kozuki told TASS in an interview.

"As far as I am aware, Japanese companies are also providing various kinds of assistance in different countries of the globe. Many Japan’s companies are providing help in Russia in connection with coronavirus control measures. Among examples of such help known to me is free provision of 29 cars by Toyota Motor to Russian medical institutions in particular, manufacturing of protecting shields at the plant of this company in St. Petersburg, and provision of about 5,000 T-shirts and other clothing items to Moscow hospitals by Uniqlo," the ambassador said.

These are just some of the examples, the ambassador noted. "I think Japan and Russia will also be able further on to make a contribution to the coronavirus control, which is the current global task, through cooperation of different formats at the public and private level," he added.