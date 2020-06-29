US Intelligence denies allegations on Russia’s conspiracy in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, June 29. /TASS/. The US Intelligence Service refutes media allegations that Russia offered money to militants in Afghanistan for killing American troops, US President Donald Trump announced on his Twitter account on Monday.

The New York Times published a report earlier in the month stating that an unidentified unit of the Russian military intelligence had secretly incited militants of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) to attack servicemen of the international coalition in Afghanistan. According to the NY Times report, intelligence findings were submitted to Trump several months ago.

"Intel [the US Intelligence Service] just reported to me that they did not find this info credible, and therefore did not report it to me or the Vice President," Trump stated. "Possibly another fabricated Russia Hoax, maybe by the Fake News New York Times Books, wanting to make Republicans look bad.".