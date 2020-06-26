Russia will never forget French people who fought against Nazis, Putin says

NOVO-OGARYOVO, June 26. /TASS/. Russia will always remember those French nationals who side by side with soldiers of the Red Army were fighting against Nazis on the eastern flank, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.

"We in Russia will never forget those French people who were fighting alongside our soldiers, together with Soviet soldiers, on the eastern flank," Putin said adding that he was talking about the Normandie-Nieman Regiment and other units, and recalled that thousands of Soviet people fought in the ranks of the French Resistance during World War Two.