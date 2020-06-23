Serbia’s coronavirus cases top 13,000

BELGRADE, June 23. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus infections in Serbia increased by 102 in the past 24 hours to reach 13,092, while the number of coronavirus-related fatalities climbed to 263, the national health ministry said Tuesday.

Over the past 24 hours, one person died from the virus-related causes. In a single day, 6,025 people were tested for the virus. The national death rate stands at 2.01%. Overall, 332,342 people were tested nationwide.

Serbia reported its first coronavirus case on March 23. As the epidemiological situation in Serbia took a turn for the worse, the national anti-coronavirus task force Tuesday decided to bring back mandatory masks in closed spaces and public transport. Moreover, people are no longer allowed to visit hospitals until further notice.

Earlier, Serbia asked Russia for help to fight the epidemic. Between April 3 and May 18, a Russian unit fully disinfected medical facilities in more than 40 cities and towns across Serbia, disinfecting 376 buildings and constructions.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 9,202,500 people have been infected worldwide and more than 474,600 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 4,953,890 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.