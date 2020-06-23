India reports one-day spike in COVID-19 infections

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The number of detected coronavirus cases in India has increased to 14,933 in one day, coming to a total of 440,215, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported on its website on Tuesday.

The ministry reported that 248,189 patients had recovered, while the number of fatalities reached 14,011, having climbed by 312 over the past 24 hours.

According to international data, India continues to rank fourth as far as the number of infections goes, surpassing the UK, Italy, and Spain.

Despite the growth of infections, the authorities continue to lift the quarantine measures introduced in March in minimally affected regions. During the first phase which began on June 8, temples, hotels, restaurants, and shopping centers were permitted to open. In areas, where the number of infections and the spread of coronavirus continue to grow, the quarantine has been extended until June 30.