COVID-19 pandemic: over 200,000 cases in India, over 30,000 dead in Brazil

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. A record number of COVID-19 cases, 8,909, has been documented in India in the past 24 hours, the republic’s Health Ministry informed on Wednesday. Consequently, the total number of infections in the country surpassed 200,000. Currently, India is the main hotbed of the virus in the Eastern hemisphere.

Meanwhile, in the Western hemisphere, Brazil has recorded the highest number of daily deaths from the virus, 1,262, with the total death toll since the onset of the epidemic surpassing 30,000. Brazil comes second in the world by the number of COVID-19 cases and fourth in the world by the coronavirus death toll.

The US remains at the top globally by the number coronavirus cases and deaths with 1.81 mln cases and over 105,000 virus-associated fatalities.

According to the latest statistics, over 6,468,700 people have been infected worldwide and more than 382,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 3,078,900 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

India’s record

The number of new infections in India has been growing for two weeks running, with the average daily increase in new cases exceeding 8,400 compared to about 7,100 last week.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has surpassed 207,600, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday. So far, India ranks seventh in the world by the number of coronavirus cases. It may soon overtake Italy (233,000) and Spain (240,000), as those European countries are reporting a minimum number of daily new cases.

According to the Indian Health Ministry, the total number of the hospitalized has surpassed 100,000 for the first time, reaching 101,497. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has also surpassed 100,000 (100,303). The country has reported 421 deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours, with the total death toll reaching 5,815.

Earlier, the Indian government announced that the isolation and restrictive measures would be prolonged. The measures will be gradually lifted in the areas less affected by the virus. The measures will remain in place until June 30 in the so-called containment zones, where the number of the infected is growing. The rest of the territories will move on to the gradual lifting of the tough restrictive measures starting June 8.

Brazil’s growth