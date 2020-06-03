Over 9,000 people detained in US during protests

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. At least 9,300 protesters were detained by the US police since the protests began, Associated Press (AP) reported Wednesday, citing its own calculations.

The highest number of protesters were apprehended in Los Angeles — about 2,700 people, followed by New York, were about 1,500 people were detained. Several hundreds of protesters were detained in Texas’s Dallas and Houston each, as well as in Philadelphia (Pennsylvania).

This number will most likely grow in the upcoming days, since rallies and mass riots continue. On Tuesday evening alone, some 200 people were apprehended in New York. Clashes with police also began Tuesday evening in Portland (Oregon). To stop the riots, the police used tear gas and stun grenades.

Mass unrest has engulfed many US states over the death of an African-American Minneapolis man named George Floyd. He died after a police officer kneeled on his neck and choked him to death during the arrest.

On May 26, all police officers involved in the deadly arrest were fired. Later, one of the policemen in question, Derek Chauvin, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

To counter the riots, local law enforcement is often supported by the US National Guard. So far, 40 cities, including New York, have enacted a curfew.