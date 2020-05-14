Over 78,000 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in India

NEW DELHI, May 14. /TASS/. India has reported 3,722 cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, with the total amount of cases reaching 78,003 on Thursday morning, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on its website on Thursday. The death toll has risen by 134 in the past 24 hours, reaching 2,549.

According to the ministry, currently, 49,219 people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus are undergoing treatment, while 26,235 people have recovered.

On March 24, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on all Indian regional officials to ensure strict adherence to restrictive measures introduced in the country from March 25 to April 14. On Tuesday, the Indian PM has prolonged the regime of strict self-isolation until May 3, and then until May 17. It is expected that the measures will be prolonged once again on May 18.

