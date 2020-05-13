Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 81,000 in past day — WHO

GENEVA, May 13. /TASS/. More than 81,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on May 13, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 4.17 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on May 13, as many as 4,170,424 novel coronavirus cases and 287,399 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 81,577 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 4,245.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 1,781,564. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 37,847 and the number of deaths - by 1,955 and reached 106,504.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 1,780,360 and the number of fatalities is 159,799. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 24,527 and the number of deaths - by 1,918.

The East Mediterranean region has 284,270 cases and 9,529 fatalities as of May 13. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 10,243 and the number of deaths - by 121.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (1,322,054), Russia (242,271), Spain (228,030), the United Kingdom (226,467), Italy (221,216), Germany (171,306), Brazil (168,331), Turkey (141,475), France (138,161), and Iran (110,767).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.