Number of COVID-19 cases in Denmark surpasses 12,500

There are 37 people currently hospitalized, seven are in intensive care. Overall, 738,916 people have been tested for the virus, and 11,347 have recovered.

STOCKHOLM, June 22. /TASS/. The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Denmark, has risen by 136 since Friday reaching 12,527, two people have died, with the overall death toll reaching 602, the Danish national institute for combat and prevention of infectious diseases reported on Monday.

On April 15, Denmark entered the first stage of reopening the country. Some preschools and primary schools welcomed children back, while public transport started operating the day before as well as certain small businesses, including hair salons and driving schools. Courts reopened on April 20. The Danish institute for combat and prevention of infectious diseases announced that it does not observe increase of the infection rate since the restrictions slowly started to be rolled back.

In accordance with the second step of the national lockdown exit strategy, shopping centers reopened on May 11, while restaurants and cafes, library, church and sporting facilities (without spectators) opened on May 18 as well as high schools. The third stage began on June 8 when museums, amusement parks, zoos and cinemas welcomed people, while gatherings of 30-50 people were allowed again. Nightclubs and gyms will stay shut until the fourth stage, which is expected to be launched in August.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 9,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 470,900 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 4,847,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.