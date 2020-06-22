COVID-19 in Russia: fewer than 100 daily deaths documented for first time since late May

In the past 24 hours, 7,600 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Russia. The increase rate has reached 1.3%.

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The number of daily deaths from COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Russia has been fewer than 100 for the first time since May 25, the data provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis center on Monday suggests. In Moscow, the number of daily deaths from the virus has reached a minimum since mid-April.

Since the start of the epidemic, 592,280 people have contracted the virus in Russia. Currently, 239,658 people are undergoing treatment. The number of recoveries has risen by 4,705, which is slightly fewer than the day before. In total, 344,416 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country, which amounts to a little over 58% of all those infected.

Fewer deaths

A total of 95 patients with COVID-19 died in Russia in the past day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday, noting that for the first time since May 25, the daily death toll was less than 100.

According to the crisis center, a total of 8,206 people have died from the coronavirus infection in Russia. The overall death toll is 1.39% of all infections in the country.

In the past day, 29 patients died in St. Petersburg, 20 in Moscow, six in the Kamchatka Region, three in Dagestan, the Nizhny Novgorod Region and the Primorsky Region.

The data provided by the crisis center is not final, and it does not take into account the new information on the death rate in April and May provided by local officials earlier.

Moscow and the Moscow Region

In Moscow and the Moscow Region, the number of new cases is decreasing gradually despite the lifting of several restrictions.

In Moscow, 1,068 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with the increase rate reaching just 0.5%. Meanwhile, 1,114 people have recovered. For two weeks running, the number of daily recoveries has exceeded the number of new cases in Moscow. The share of recoveries has reached 63.56% in the Russian capital.

The Moscow Region has recorded a record low number of COVID-19 cases since April 18 - 506. Meanwhile, 1,238 people have recovered. The share of those recovered in the Moscow Region has reached 46%.

Coronavirus spread coefficient

The novel coronavirus spread coefficient has reached 0.97 in Russia and 0.87 in Moscow, the data provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis center suggests.

The average coefficient has not surpassed 1 since June 16 in Russia and since June 4 in Moscow.

Out of ten regions with the highest amount of infections, eight have reported the coefficient at lower than 1.

The spread coefficient is calculated using the formula provided by the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being in its recommendations for regions on easing lockdown measures imposed due to the coronavirus spread. It should not exceed 1 for shifting to the first phase of easing restrictions in a Russian region. The coefficient shows how many people on average get the coronavirus infection from one infected person prior to their isolation, the watchdog explained.

The lowest growth rate in the past day was reported in the Nenets Autonomous Region, the Chukotka Autonomous Region, in Moscow, the Jewish Autonomous Region and Sevastopol.

About the virus

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 9,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 470,900 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 4,847,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.