MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Some 7,600 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Russia in the past day, taking the total case tally to 592,280, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth in cases was 1.3% versus 1.34% a day earlier. In the past six days the number of new daily COVID-19 cases did not surpass 8,000.