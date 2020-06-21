Putin signs decrees on awarding doctors for fighting against coronavirus

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees on honoring doctors with special awards for their contribution to combating the coronavirus infection.

"Vladimir Putin signed decrees on awarding workers of Russian medical and scientific organizations with Pirogov Order and Luka of Crimea Medal for their great contribution to combating the coronavirus infection and self-sacrificing work when fulfilling their professional duty," the statement said.

On June 21, Russia marks the Day of Medical Worker. Pirogov Order is named in honor of a prominent Russian doctor Nikolai Pirogov, the founder of field surgery, and Luka of Crimea Medal is named after an outstanding surgeon and an archbishop of Simferopol and Crimea.

In a special decree, the president honored Head Doctor of the Kommunarka hospital for coronavirus patients Denis Protsenko and other chief doctors of hospitals in Moscow, St. Petersburg, the Nizhny Novgorod Region, the Kaliningrad Region with the Hero of Labor title.

A number of medical workers in the Novosibirsk-based Vektor scientific center, Mikrob anti-plague institute in the Saratov Region and medical organizations across the country were presented with Pirogov Order for their contribution to the anti-coronavirus fight. Medical staff in the Russian regions, including nurses, paramedics and ambulance vehicles’ drivers, received Luka of Crimea Medal.

This year, Russia introduced another professional holiday of Russian doctors - the Day of Ambulance Worker, to be marked annually on April 28.