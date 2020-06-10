Face masks to remain obligatory in all Russian regions — official

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Wearing face masks outside at all times will remain obligatory in all Russian regions, regardless of the gradual removal of coronavirus-related restrictions, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

"In all administrative regions of the Russian Federation, regardless of the process to lift the restrictions, wearing face masks remains an obligatory requirement," she said.

She reiterated that "so far, there is no targeted means of protection [against the disease], such as a vaccine," and called upon citizens to follow the authorities’ recommendations.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 7,210,900 people have been infected worldwide and more than 408,900 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 3,550,900 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 485,253 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 242,397 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 6,142 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.