Coronavirus cases top 7 million globally - TASS calculations

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The total number of coronavirus cases in the world has exceeded the 7 million mark, show TASS calculations based on official statements of authorities around the world as well as expert and media conclusions in countries where infections are reported.

According to the latest data, 7,000,046 people contracted the virus, 5.75% of them died from the coronavirus-related causes (402,804). The number of infections doubled in just over a month, the 3.5 million mark was passed on May 4.

The United States reported the most cases in the world, the New York Times says there are more than 1,944,700 identified infections there, while 5.67% (110,200) died. Brazil comes second with 685,427 infections and 5.44% (37,312) deaths. Russia follows next with 467,673 infections and 1.25% (5,859) coronavirus fatalities.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.