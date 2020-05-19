Georgian president says he favors direct dialogue with Russia under certain conditions

TBILISI, May 19. /TASS/. Georgia’s President Salome Zurabishvili said on Tuesday she is in favor of direct dialogue with Russia however certain conditions are needed for that.

"In any case, I am for direct dialogue because countries have two ways: either a path of war or a path of dialogue. I know no other ways. If anyone knows a third way, let him tell it. That is why I have always been and will be in favor of dialogue. But dialogue for the sake of dialogue has never been a way out," she said in an interview with the Rustavi 2 television channel when asked whether she planned to maintain direct dialogue with Russia.

"There should be circumstances that will give us a possibility to do good to the country," she added.

Georgia severed diplomatic relations with Russia after the latter recognized Abkhazia’s and South Ossetia’s independence in 2008. Direct dialogue between the two countries is maintained only via meetings between Georgian prime minister’s envoy for relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze and member of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house and former deputy foreign minister Grigory Karasin.