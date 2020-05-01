Kazakhstan attaches major significance to strategic partnership with Russia - president

NUR-SULTAN, May 1. /TASS/. Kazakhstan attaches major significance to strategic partnership with Russia, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday.

"Our foreign policy rests on the multi-vector, balanced and constructive course. I believe that such foreign policy is the best reflection of the geopolitical status of our country, its geographical location, after all. But within thin foreign policy course, we attach paramount significance to strategic partnership and allied relations with Russia. It is of principle importance for us," he said in an interview with the Mir Interstate Television and Radio Company.

He recalled that his country is a member of a number of authoritative Eurasian structures, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia.

"We have all the grounds to position ourselves as a transit trade bridge between Europe and Asia. Kazakhstan has always tried to be a major link in the transport and communications projects connecting the two continents. I would like to add cultural and historic components. Remember the Migration Period from the east to the west or the Great Silk Road - a transport link that is still unprecedented in history. So, it all gave birth to the unique symbiosis of eastern and western cultures in Kazakhstan," Tokayev said.