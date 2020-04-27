Lavrov calls on countries to put differences aside amid pandemic

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Moscow calls on all countries to put differences aside and pool their efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, addressing the students of Moscow State Institute of International Relations via a video link.

"The situation requires mankind to make joint efforts. I hope that the crisis will encourage all global political players, particularly the world’s leading countries, to put their short-term differences aside and work together to ensure a peaceful and prosperous future for everyone," he pointed out.

According to the Russian top diplomat, even in the current situation, some countries continue attempts to achieve their selfish goals and settle scores with their political rivals instead of cooperating with others for the common good. "At the same time, some countries are setting positive examples by expressing willingness to overcome differences in order to achieve a common goal," Lavrov added.

In this regard, he pointed to a joint statement by Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Elbe Day. "At the time, the Soviet Union and the United States managed to rise above their differences and join forces for a crucial battle against a common enemy. In fact, we are facing a similar task today," Lavrov emphasized. According to him, Russia called for pragmatic common efforts and cooperation before the pandemic had broken out. "These calls were important then and they are important now," Lavrov stressed.