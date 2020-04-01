Amnesty International accuses the US of killing civilians in Somalia

PRETORIA, April 1. /TASS/. The Amnesty International non-governmental organization (NGO) accused the US Armed Forces of growing numbers of civilian casualties in Somalia as a result of its "secret air war," "some of which amount to apparent violations of international humanitarian law." The NGO published its report on the ramifications of the US African Command (AFRICOM) strikes on its website Wednesday.

"The evidence is stacking up and it’s pretty damning. Not only does AFRICOM utterly fail at its mission to report civilian casualties in Somalia, but it doesn’t seem to care about the fate of the numerous families it has completely torn apart," Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s Director for East and Southern Africa, says.