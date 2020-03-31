Russian embassy in Rome flies flag at half-mast to show solidarity with Italian nation

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Italy has flown its flag at half-mast on Tuesday in a show of solidarity with the Italian nation that suffered significant losses due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the embassy informed on Twitter.

"The Russian Embassy in Italy is joining the initiative of the National Association of Italian Municipalities (ANCI). Today, we fly our flag at half-mast in mourning and in a show of solidarity with the Italian nation," the message informs.

Italy has the highest death toll from the novel coronavirus. The number of deaths from COVID-19 there has risen by 837 in the past 24 hours, reaching 12,428, Italy's Head of Civil Protection Angelo Borrelli said on Tuesday. The total number of those infected since the start of the epidemic, including those who died and recovered, reaches 105,792.