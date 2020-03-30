Italy’s coronavirus cases pass 100,000

ROME, March 30. /TASS/. A total of 812 coronavirus patients died in Italy in the past 24 hours, the country’s Civil Protection Department said on Monday.

According to the department, 1,648 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, which is a record low compared to the daily average of over 3,000.

"Unfortunately, we have to announce 812 deaths today. Another 1,590 patients have recovered, taking the total number to 14,620. The number of coronavirus patients currently stands at 75,528, which is 1,648 more than yesterday," head of theCivil Protection Department Angelo Borrelli said.

A total of 101,739 people have been affected by the virus in Italy. The number also includes those who have recovered and those who have died of the disease.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in more than 160 countries, including Russia.

The WHO on March 11 declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. As of now, more than 700,000 people have been infected around the world and over 30,000 have died. Russia has identified 1,836 coronavirus cases so far, 66 patients have recovered and nine have died. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the country’s people informed about the coronavirus situation.