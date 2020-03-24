Laos reports first two coronavirus cases

TASS, March 24. The first two novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Laos, Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday citing the country’s Ministry of Health.

According to it, both patients are citizens of Laos who could have contracted the virus abroad. One of them earlier visited Cambodia, while the second infected individual traveled to Thailand recently.

The coronavirus outbreak was recorded in central China in late December 2019. More than 150 countries have been hit by this infection, which was labeled as a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020. According to the latest data, almost 350,000 people have contracted the virus, and some 16,000 have died. A total of 438 coronavirus cases have been registered in Russia, 17 patients have recovered.