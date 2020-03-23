Abkhazia's opposition candidate Bzhania leading presidential election with 56.5% of votes

SUKHUM, March 23. /TASS/. Deputy of Abkhazia’s parliament, the opposition leader Aslan Bzhania, 57, is leading Sunday’s presidential elections rerun with 56.5% of votes as 100% of protocols have been counted, according to preliminary figures provided by the Central Election Commission, a representative of the Commission told TASS on Monday.

Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Adgur Ardzinba has scored 35.42% of the votes, former Interior Minister Leonid Dzapshba has only won 2.22% of the votes, whereas 1.75% of voters were against all candidates.

With the voting turnout exceeding 71%, far above the 50% threshold, the election is recognized as valid. According to the legislation, the presidential candidate that received more than half of the votes, is considered elected.

Over 95,000 voters participated in the election. According to the election commission, law enforcement bodies and elections headquarters of candidates, no major violations have been registered during the voting.