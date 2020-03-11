Belgium reports first coronavirus-related death

"Despite quality aid, provided by our medical staff, the 90-year old patient died," she said.

Earlier, Belgian authorities reported that 267 people in Belgium are infected with the novel coronavirus. Because of rapid spread of the infection, the kingdom took additional measures, including ban on events involving more than 1,000 people.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in 119 countries and territories, including Russia. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

In China, over 3,150 people died, nearly 61,500 people recovered, and the number of cases reached 80,780. Over 119,290 coronavirus cases and more than 4,300 deaths are confirmed in the world so far.