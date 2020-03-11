Indonesia reports first coronavirus-related death

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Indonesian Health Ministry spokesman Ahmad Yurianto has confirmed the first coronavirus death in the country, Antara news agency reported Wednesday.
The victim is a 53-year old male foreigner. According to reports, he suffered from a number of chronic diseases, and was hospitalized in serious medical condition.
Currently, 27 coronavirus infection cases have been registered in the country.
The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in 119 countries and territories, including Russia. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.
In China, over 3,150 people died, nearly 61,500 people recovered, and the number of cases reached 80,780. Over 119,290 coronavirus cases and more than 4,300 deaths are confirmed in the world so far.