Iraq reports eighth coronavirus-related death

CAIRO, March 11. /TASS/. A new coronavirus-related death has been registered in Iraq, Al Sumariya TV reported Wednesday.
According to the report, one of the infected died in a state hospital in Karbala. The deceased has become the eighth victim of the coronavirus in the country and the second in this province. The first one, an infected woman, died there on March 6.
Currently, Iraq registers 71 cases of the COVID-19, which got imported from neighboring Iran. Twenty patients have recovered.
The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in 119 countries and territories, including Russia. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.
In China, over 3,150 people died, nearly 61,500 recovered, and the number of cases reached 80,780. Over 119,290 coronavirus cases and more than 4,300 deaths are confirmed in the world so far.