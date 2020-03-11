Iraq reports eighth coronavirus-related death

CAIRO, March 11. /TASS/. A new coronavirus-related death has been registered in Iraq, Al Sumariya TV reported Wednesday.

According to the report, one of the infected died in a state hospital in Karbala. The deceased has become the eighth victim of the coronavirus in the country and the second in this province. The first one, an infected woman, died there on March 6.

Currently, Iraq registers 71 cases of the COVID-19, which got imported from neighboring Iran. Twenty patients have recovered.