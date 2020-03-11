First two cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in Bolivia — health ministry

BUENOS AIRES, March 11. /TASS/. The first two cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Bolivia, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Health Minister Dr Anibal Cruz confirmed the first two cases of the novel coronavirus in Bolivia — in Oruro and Santa Cruz," the ministry wrote on its official Twitter account.

At the press conference broadcast on the website of El Debet newspaper, Cruz said that the novel coronavirus was confirmed in two women who returned to Bolivia from Italy. The two women have been isolated and placed under medical supervision.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in more than 100 other countries, including in Russia. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

In China, over 3,100 people died, nearly 60,000 people recovered, and the number of cases reached 80,700. Over 110,000 cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in the world so far.