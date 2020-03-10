First case of novel coronavirus reported in Turkey

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. /TASS/. The first case of the novel coronavirus has been reported in Turkey, NTV television channel cited Turkey's Minister of Health Fakhreddin Koca as saying.

The person infected with the novel coronavirus is a Turkish citizen. His condition is desrcibed as stable, and he has been quarantined.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in more than 100 other countries, including in Russia. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

In China, over 3,100 people died, nearly 60,000 people recovered, and the number of cases reached 80,700. Over 110,000 cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in the world so far.