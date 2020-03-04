WHO registers 1,922 new coronavirus cases in past day

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) has registered 1,922 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the world in the past day, with 1,792 of those cases in China, according to the informational bulletin released on Wednesday.

The WHO said that 90,870 cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed, with 80,304 of those in China and 10,566 cases in other countries. A total of 2,946 people died from the new coronavirus in China and another 166 people — outside of China.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in more than 70 other countries, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.