Death toll from new coronavirus in China's Hubei province exceeds 1,920

BEIJING, February 19. /TASS/. The number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in China's Hubei province has surpassed 61,600, while 1,921 people died and 9,128 others recovered, the regional health commission reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the authorities reported over 59,900 confirmed coronavirus cases in Hubei, along with 1,789 fatalities and 7,862 recoveries. According to latest updates, the mortality rate in Hubei reached 3.11%.

The commission said that over 44,400 people were infected with the new coronavirus in the city of Wuhan, where the outbreak was first reported. Around 3,300 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the city of Xiaogan, and around 2,800 — in the city of Huanggang. Over 1,000 cases were confirmed in four other cities.

According to medics, over 9,200 people infected with the new coronavirus in Hubei remain in a serious condition, and over 1,900 infected people are in a critical condition. Around 68,300 people had close contact with those infected.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in 25 other countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.