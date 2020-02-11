Russia, China maintaining partnership ties regardless of global situation, says Beijing

BEIJING, February 11. /TASS/. Russia and China maintain partner relations and develop cooperation regardless of the situation in the world, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said during a briefing on Tuesday.

"Under the strategic leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the comprehensive strategic cooperation and partnership between China and Russia are entering a new age. Regardless of the international situation, China and Russia maintain partner, but not allied, relations, developing dialogue and practical cooperation in various spheres based on the principles of equality, openness and mutual benefit," he said.

"The sides will continue their close high-level cooperation, fully implementing the agreements reached by the leaders of both states and aiding cooperation in various spheres to make an even bigger contribution to maintaining world peace," Geng Shuang concluded.