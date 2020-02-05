Munich to host Follow-up Committee on Libya on February 16 — Maas

BERLIN, February 5. /TASS/. Munich will host on February 16 the first meeting of the Follow-up Committee implementing the decisions of the Berlin conference on Libya, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

"The start of the talks with both conflict parties is a good sign. Together with the UN, we will keep working on the implementation of the Berlin results. In this regard, we will host the 1st meeting of the Follow-up Committee on 16 February in Munich," the German Foreign Office wrote on Twitter citing Maas.

On February 14-16, Munich will host the 56th Munich Security Conference, which will bring together more than 450 politicians, experts, business and public representatives. The organizers expect at least 18 heads of state and government and about 70 foreign and defense ministers to attend the conference.

On January 19, Berlin hosted a conference on Libya at the head of state and government level with Russia taking part. In the final document the participants urged ceasefire, pledged to refrain from intervention in Libya’s affairs, proposed creation of a single government and launch of reforms for the sake of restoring statehood, ruined after NATO’s intervention in 2011. Prime Minister of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj and Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander Khalifa Haftar had also been invited to Berlin, although they did not take part in the conference.

Libya currently has two parallel bodies of executive power, namely the internationally recognized Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and the interim government, seated in the east of the country, along with the parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA).