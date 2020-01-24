Bulgarian prosecution begins investigation of two Russian diplomats accused of espionage

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The pre-trial investigation of two Russian diplomats accused of espionage has begun, the Bulgarian prosecution informed on its website on Friday.

"Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev has informed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the evidence gathered regarding the espionage activity carried out by two foreign nationals with diplomatic immunity on the territory of the country," the prosecution informs.

Russian Ambassador to Sofia Anatoly Makarov told TASS that the Russian embassy had not been officially informed of the charges.