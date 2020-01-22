Japanese-Russian ties reach unprecedented level in 2019, Abe says

TOKYO, January 22. /TASS/. The development of Japanese-Russian relations has reached unprecedented heights over the past year due to implementing joint economic projects in the Southern Kuril Islands, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said during the debate in the parliament on Wednesday.

"Over the past year, the development of relations between Japan and Russia on the basis of agreements in Nagato [during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Japan in 2016 - TASS] reached an unprecedented level," Abe said answering a question of Yukio Edano, leader of the opposition’s Constitutional Democratic Party.

As an example, Abe cited launching the first tour to the Southern Kuril Islands for Japanese tourists and also allowing access to the islands for Japanese citizens, who used to reside there. "We will continue persistent talks in order to solve the territorial issue and sign a peace treaty," the prime minister said.