Wuhan invites specialists from WHO to help fight against new coronavirus

"The city of Wuhan daily publishes the information about the new coronavirus and carries out intensive work on notifying the population," Li told a briefing. "We have invited specialists from the WHO, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan to come to Wuhan to study the situation and participate in the work on preventing the spread of the virus," Li added.

BEIJING, January 22. /TASS/. The administration of the city of Wuhan and Chinese authorities have invited specialists from the World Health Organization (WHO) to help fight against the spread of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV, deputy head of China's National Health Commission Li Bin said on Wednesday.

The official said that Beijing will remain fully transparent in the fight against the new coronavirus and will timely notify all countries, including Russia, about the successes in preventing the spread of the virus.

According to latest reports, the death toll in the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China reached nine, and 440 cases of the virus were confirmed.

On December 31, the Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a new type of pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in central China. On January 7, Chinese specialists determined the virus behind the infection - coronavirus 2019-nCoV. Doctors say that the symptoms of the new coronavirus include running nose, cough, sore throat and chest tightness. Migraines and fever are also possible, and they can last for several days. The risk group includes people with a compromised immune system, such as seniors and children. They present with symptoms similar to those of penumonia and bronchitis.