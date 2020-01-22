Death toll in outbreak of new coronavirus in China reaches 9 — official

WHO trying to understand how severe new coronavirus is, spokesperson says

BEIJING, January 22. /TASS/. The death toll in the outbreak of a new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in China has reached nine, deputy head of China's National Health Commission Li Bin told a briefing on Wednesday.

"The death toll has increased by three more people, to nine in total. The number of confirmed cases has grown to 440," Li said. "We are taking active preventive measures," Li added.

Earlier reports said that the number of confirmed cases in 14 Chinese regions reached 324, and six people have died from the new coronavirus.

On December 31, the Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a new type of pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in central China. On January 7, Chinese specialists determined the virus behind the infection — coronavirus 2019-nCoV. Doctors say that the symptoms of the new coronavirus include running nose, cough, sore throat and chest tightness. Migraines and fever are also possible, and they can last for several days. The risk group includes people with a compromised immune system, such as seniors and children. They present with symptoms similar to those of penumonia and bronchitis.