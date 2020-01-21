WHO trying to understand how severe new coronavirus is, spokesperson says

GENEVA, January 21. /TASS/. The Emergency Committee will hold a session on Wednesday in Geneva because the World Health Organization (WHO) is concerned about the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in China, spokesperson for the WHO Tarik Jarasevic told TASS on Tuesday.

"We are still trying to understand this new virus, we are trying to understand how severe it is, we are trying to understand where the source is and how exactly it is being transmitted between humans," Jarasevic said.

"Obviously, every time there is a new virus that is being exported to other countries, it is of a concern, and this is why Director-General of the WHO is going to convene Emergency Committee for tomorrow to ask them if this constitutes a public health emergency of international concern, but also to ask their opinion on possible recommendations or public health advice WHO should give to countries," he added.

"Basically, for every new event there is a new Emergency Committee that is being constituted. This is being done by consulting the roster of experts, and we will also hear from the countries that are concerned, and then Committee members will analyze what they have heard from WHO and from affected countries and will provide their advice," he noted.

According to the Chinese newspaper People's Daily, 309 people in China were infected with the new coronavirus. Four cases were confirmed outside of China - two in Thailand, one in Japan and one in South Korea.

On December 31, the Chinese authorities informed the WHO about the outbreak of a new type of pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in central China. On January 7, Chinese specialists determined the virus behind the infection - coronavirus 2019-nCoV. Doctors say that the symptoms of the new coronavirus include running nose, cough, sore throat and chest tightness. Migraines and fever are also possible, and they can last for several days. The risk group includes people with a compromised immune system, such as seniors and children. They present with symptoms similar to those of penumonia and bronchitis.