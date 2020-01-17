Italian prime minister says it is time "to engage in dialogue" on Libya

RABAT, January 16. /TASS/. Italy and Algeria support a common approach to the resolution of the conflict in Libya and insist on the importance of dialogue as the only way to find a political solution to the crisis, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said after talks with Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Rabat as quoted by Algeria Press Service.

"Algeria and Italy share a joint vision and approach with regards to the Libyan question. This question is a source of concern for the two countries," Conte said.

"It is time to engage in dialogue and consultations," he added. "We should have confidence in the instruments of diplomacy which are always more efficient than weapons, because they offer options for peace and stability," Conte noted.

The Italian prime minister said that Rome and Rabat "work together" in anticipation of the international conference on Libya that will be held in Berlin on January 19. The two countries examine all the "possible options as part of a peaceful and political solution to the crisis," Conte said.

On Janaury 19, an international conference on Libya will be held in Berlin. It is expected that Prime Minister of Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli Fayez al-Sarraj and Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar will attend the conference. Heads of state of Russia, Algeria, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, China, Turkey and France will also take part in the conference.