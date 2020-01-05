Erdogan plans to focus on regional issues at talks with Putin on January 8

ANKARA, January 5. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to discuss regional issues during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit, Erdogan said in an interview aired by CNN Turk channel on Sunday.

"During our meeting scheduled for January 8, we will be focusing on a wide range of issues, including regional issues and TurkStream," the Turkish president said.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin and Erdogan would meet in early January 2020 and would attend the ceremony launching the TurkStream gas pipeline. The Turkish Foreign Ministry reported that the ceremony was scheduled for January 8.

Erdogan was hopeful that he alongside Putin would be able to "push for a ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib at the [January 8] meeting so that bombs will stop falling on civilians’ houses."