Greta Thunberg named Time magazine’s Person of the Year

This year’s shortlist included US President Donald Trump, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, the anonymous Whistleblower who launched the impeachment inquiry into Trump and the Hong Kong protestors

NEW YORK, December 11. /TASS/. Greta Thunberg, a Swedish teen environmental activist, has been chosen as the Person of the Year by US Time magazine. The magazine announced its choice during NBC’s Today show on Wednesday. "She became the biggest voice on the biggest issue facing the planet this year, coming from essentially nowhere to lead a worldwide movement," Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal told Today.

The photo of the activist to decorate the Time magazine cover is work of Russian-born Evgenia Arbugaeva. In December, Time traditionally selects the winner who has done the most "to influence the events of the year" for better or for worse. The photo is featured on the magazine’s cover. This year’s shortlist included US President Donald Trump, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, The Whistleblower (the anonymous CIA officer who launched the impeachment inquiry into Trump) and the Hong Kong protestors.

Read also Greta Thunberg will receive invitation from Russian MP, says Swedish embassy