Greta Thunberg will receive invitation from Russian MP, says Swedish embassy

"Of course, we are going to refer the request to the addressee [Greta Thunberg]," the embassy said.

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Swedish embassy in Russia will make sure that Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg receives the invitation sent to her by Russian lawmaker Vasily Vlasov to deliver a speech in the Russian State Duma (lower chamber), the embassy told TASS on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the State Duma told TASS that the chamber was not planning to invite Thunberg, adding that only committees can invite people to attend a plenary meeting, while MPs do not have powers to do so.

Greta Thunberg

Last week, 16-year-old Greta Thunberg arrived at the UN and delivered a much talked about speech about the climate change. She accused heads of states and governments who attended the climate summit of stealing her dreams and childhood with their empty promises. She advised world leaders against even mentioning that enough is done to fight pollution. According to Thunberg, climate problems cannot be solved with "just ‘business as usual’ and some technical solutions."

The Swedish activist concluded her speech vowing that younger generations will closely watch the actions undertaken by current authorities.

On September 27, a large-scale rally took place in Montreal when 500,000 people demanded more measures to fight climate change. Thunberg attended the rally and had a close-door meeting with the Canadian prime minister before it.