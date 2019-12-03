Maduro honors Russian envoy with Francisco De Miranda Order

CARACAS, December 3. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has awarded the Order of Francisco de Miranda of the first class to Russian Ambassador Vladimir Zaemsky for his contribution to the country’s progress.

The ceremony was broadcast on the Venezuelan leader’s Twitter account. "Today we awarded the Order of Francisco de Miranda of the first class as a sign of gratitude to this great Russian statesman, who has served as ambassador [to Venezuela] for 10 years, 2 months and 20 days. Over this period, Mr. Zaemsky got acquainted with Comandante Hugo Chavez and relations between the two countries expanded and strengthened," Maduro said.

The president also presented Zaemsky with a replica of a sword, which was used by national hero and liberator Simon Bolivar during the 1821 Battle of Carabobo. This was a decisive victory that led to Venezuela’s independence from Spain.

"It’s a great honor for me to receive this award <...> that is the highest appreciation of 10 years of my work as Russia’s Ambassador to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela," the diplomat said. "Venezuela has left a deep trace in my life and I wish all the best to the friendly Venezuelan nation."

The Order of Francisco de Miranda, a Venezuelan military leader and revolutionary, was instituted in 1930. It is awarded to Venezuelan citizens and foreigners, who have contributed to the progress of the country or who have exemplified outstanding merits.