Moldova’s government interested in improving relations with Russia, says PM

"It is a technocratic government, which is interested in having friendly relations with all of Moldova’s partners. It is important for us to resume partner relations with Russia and raise the level of mutual trust," the government’s press service quoted him as saying at a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Vasnetsov.

CHISINAU, November 18. /TASS/. Moldova’s new Prime Minister Ion Chicu said on Monday his government is interested in the resumption of partner relations with Russia.

According to the press service, the sides spoke in favor of invigorating dialogue at all levels, including in the format of the intergovernmental trade-and-economic cooperation commission.

Chicu said earlier in the day he planned to visit Moscow later this week. It was reported that he had agreed a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Chicu heads Moldova’s minority government that was nominated by President Igor Dodon and supported by the Party of Socialists and the Democratic Party. The government was formed following the resignation of Maia Sandu’s cabinet and the breakup of a coalition between the Party of Socialists and the pro-EU ACUM bloc.