Russian embassy concerned about political crisis in Moldova

CHISINAU, November 13. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Moldova is concerned about the political crisis in the country following a split in the ruling coalition and the government’s resignation, the embassy issued a statement on Facebook.

"The Russian embassy in Moldova is closely monitoring the political process in the country. We call for maintaining domestic stability for the sake of the country’s people and the rule of law," the statement reads.

On November 12, Moldova’s parliament passed a vote of no confidence against Maia Sandu’s cabinet as initiated by the Party of Socialists and supported by the oppositional Democratic Party.

The crisis concerns the election of a new prosecutor general, who, according to the country’s authorities, will play a key role in reforming Moldova’s judicial system. The prime minister attempted to choose candidates herself but the Party of Socialists opposed the move, saying that it ran counter to the constitution.