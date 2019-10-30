Damascus suggests holding next Constitutional Committee’s meeting in Syria

GENEVA, October 30. /TASS/. The next meeting of Syria’s Constitutional Committee could be held in Damascus, co-chair from the Arab Republic’s government Ahmad Kuzbari told the committee’s first meeting on Wednesday.
"We hope that our next meeting could take place in our native land, in our beloved Damascus, the oldest continuously inhabited capital in history," Kuzbari politician said.
The politician thanked Switzerland’s authorities and people for a chance to hold the Committee’s first meeting in Geneva. He expressed gratitude to the participants of the Astana format and the Syrian National Dialogue Congress for their "great efforts" on convening the Syrian Constitutional Committee and also to UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen for his mediation effort aimed at ensuring this successful work.
The Syrian Constitutional Committee was established in line with a resolution passed in January 2018 in Sochi by the Syrian National Dialogue Congress. The 150-strong Syrian Constitutional Committee is made up of 50 opposition members, 50 representatives of the government and 50 representatives of the civil society.