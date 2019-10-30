Syrian opposition hopes to achieve political settlement by 2020

GENEVA, October 30. /TASS/. Syria’s opposition members in the Constitutional Committee hope that political settlement in the country will be achieved by 2020, co-chair from the opposition Hadi al-Bahra told the committee’s first meeting on Wednesday.

"I hope that the 75th anniversary of the United Nations next year will be an opportunity to celebrate another achievement by the universal organization, namely the success of efforts under the auspices of a special envoy for political process, who will bring peace and justice to all Syrians," al-Bahra said.

The opposition politician noted that peace in Syria could be only achieved through political settlement rather than through a military conflict. "It’s high time we acknowledged that victory in Syria means establishing justice and peace rather than winning on the battlefield," he stressed.

Al-Bahra also highlighted the need for carrying out other measures aimed at building trust between the sides. "We should make sure that all prisoners are freed by the sides and also find out about the fate of those who have gone missing," the opposition member said.