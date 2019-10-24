Russia-Africa Summit opens new page in relations of Russia, African states, says Putin

SOCHI, October 24. / TASS /. The Russia-Africa Summit has opened a new page in relations between the Russian Federation and the countries of the continent, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at the end of the first Russia-Africa summit on Thursday.

"Summing up its results, we can immediately say that this event really opened a new page in relations between Russia and the states of the African continent," the president said.

According to Putin, the meeting was "business-like, at the same time very, friendly, if not emotional, which created a special atmosphere for discussion." All countries of Africa, without exception, took part in the summit; more than 40 states were represented at the level of top officials.

Putin pointed out that the summit was preceded by a representative economic forum, in addition, many bilateral and multilateral contacts were held on the sidelines of the summit.