Russian woman arrested at Tehran hotel, embassy in Iran says

TEHRAN, October 4. /TASS/. Russian citizen Yulia Yuzik, who had earlier worked as a correspondent in Iran, was arrested at a hotel in Tehran on October 2, the Russian diplomatic mission’s press officer told TASS.

"On October 2, the Russian citizen was arrested directly at the hotel, where she was staying in the Iranian capital," Andrei Ganenko said.

Yuzik flew to Tehran upon a private invitation on September 29, he said, adding that the embassy found out about her detention only on Friday. "We have not yet received official notification from the local authorities," he added.

The court hearings are expected to be held this Saturday. According to the woman’s mother, she has been accused of working for Israel’s intelligence.

Earlier on Friday, posts in social networks said Yuzik, who had earlier worked as a journalist in Iran, flew to Tehran on Thursday and was detained by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an elite military force of the Islamic Republic.

Yuzik earlier worked as a reporter for Komsomolskaya Pravda and Russian Newsweek journal. Since 2003, she has been conducting journalistic investigations. She published a book Brides of Allah, which was released in nine countries.