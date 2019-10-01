Moscow positively assesses results of Contact Group meeting — foreign ministry

'Steinmeier formula' to be put into law on special status for Donbass, says Zelensky

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia positively assesses the mechanism for implementing a special status for Donbass and for disengaging forces in Petrovskoye and Zolotoye coordinated at the meeting of the Contact Group, Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"We positively assess the Contact Group's coordination of the mechanism of implementing a special status for Donbass and disengaging forces in the aforementioned regions," Zakharova said. "We hope this will create a positive atmosphere for further implementation of the Minsk Agreements," Zakharova said.

On Tuesday, Russia's envoy to the Contact Group Boris Gryzlov said that the participants in the meeting have agreed on how to integrate "the Steinmeier formula" into Ukrainian legislation, noting that "thus we have coordinated how the law on special status for separate parts of Donetsk and Lugansk regions will be implemented."

Participants in the Contact Group meeting also agreed on disengagement of forces near the settlements of Petrovskoye and Zolotoye.